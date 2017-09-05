ARDOT: Right-of-way acquisition underway for Highway 18 overpass project

Locations of the new overpasses are marked with a red X (Source: Google Maps)

Right-of-way acquisition for property near the Highway 18 overpass in Jonesboro is underway.

On Tuesday evening, the Jonesboro City Council approved a resolution to enter into a tri-party agreement with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway for the overpass at Highland and Nettleton, as well as an overpass on Watt Street.

ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee told Region 8 News now that the agreement has been approved, they are able to officially start their right-of-way acquisition.

Smithee called the project "complex" and said there are approximately 75 properties that have been identified as being impacted by the acquisition from the two different overpasses.

While crews have spoken with some property owners in the past, Smithee said official talks are now underway, including discussion on money paid for some of those properties.

Residents in the area said they are happy this project is taking place, but believe other things need to be upgraded as well.

"I am actually really glad that they are actually doing that, but I feel like they need to right over the tracks because when people are going over there, some cars are not as fancy or newer than other folks so when they go up that hill it messes up folks' car," Takrya Gomez, Jonesboro resident said.

Smithee asked for patience for those who haven't yet heard from the Department of Transportation, regarding right-of-way acquisition. Smithee said with as many as 75 properties being impacted, it will take time for highway officials to contact everyone.

