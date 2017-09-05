Jonesboro council approves overpass project

A plan to build an overpass on Watt Street as construction starts on the Highway 18 overpass in Jonesboro cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when the proposal was approved by the Jonesboro City Council.

The council voted to approve a resolution to allow the city to enter into a three-party agreement with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and BNSF Railroad on the project.

According to the resolution, the highway department will build an overpass structure that will cross over the railroad right of way and tracks on Watt Street. The resolution also allows Mayor Harold Perrin and City Clerk Donna Jackson to execute all documents involving the agreement, while a construction and maintenance agreement will cover the ownership, use, maintenance and repair of the overpass.

The council's Public Works Committee approved the resolution in August.

The council also approved a resolution to place two no parking signs on Hillcrest Drive, near the Visual and Performing Arts School; and a 25 mile per hour speed limit sign on Mardiswood Drive.

The council's Public Safety Committee also approved the resolution.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android