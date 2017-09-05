Medical marijuana ordinance holds at 2nd reading - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Medical marijuana ordinance holds at 2nd reading

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the city's zoning ordinances to include classifications for medical marijuana facilities. 

The ordinance, which must be approved for a third and final reading, would add pharmacies where medicines are compounded or dispensed, medical marijuana cultivation centers that are licensed by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to cultivate, prepare, manufacture, process, package, sell and deliver to a dispensary; and dispensaries that have been licensed by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to dispense medical marijuana. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Pay raises for elected officials move to second reading

    Pay raises for elected officials move to second reading

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-09-06 03:25:46 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-06 03:55:05 GMT
    Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)

    Mixed emotions were across the board in the Jonesboro City Council meeting as members discussed the possibility of a 6% percent raise for elected officials.

    Mixed emotions were across the board in the Jonesboro City Council meeting as members discussed the possibility of a 6% percent raise for elected officials.

  • Jonesboro works to develop ordinance for liquor licenses

    Jonesboro works to develop ordinance for liquor licenses

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-08-31 23:31:49 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-06 03:53:00 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    In the summer, Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill stating the Alcoholic Beverage Control board could not consider an application for a private club license without the permission of the local governing body.

    Now, the city of Jonesboro is working to make adjustments.

    In the summer, Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill stating the Alcoholic Beverage Control board could not consider an application for a private club license without the permission of the local governing body.

    Now, the city of Jonesboro is working to make adjustments.

  • Medical marijuana ordinance holds at 2nd reading

    Medical marijuana ordinance holds at 2nd reading

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-09-06 03:32:40 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-06 03:50:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jonesboro City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the city's zoning ordinances to include classifications for medical marijuana facilities. 

    The Jonesboro City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the city's zoning ordinances to include classifications for medical marijuana facilities. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly