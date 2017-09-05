Medical marijuana ordinance holds at 2nd reading

The Jonesboro City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the city's zoning ordinances to include classifications for medical marijuana facilities.

The ordinance, which must be approved for a third and final reading, would add pharmacies where medicines are compounded or dispensed, medical marijuana cultivation centers that are licensed by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to cultivate, prepare, manufacture, process, package, sell and deliver to a dispensary; and dispensaries that have been licensed by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to dispense medical marijuana.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android