Mayor to consider running JETS buses on Saturdays

Members of the Jonesboro Economical Transit System advisory board attended the Jonesboro City Council meeting Tuesday, with a proposal for its buses to run on the weekends.

According to Mayor Harold Perrin, the company did a study that demonstrated the increase of ridership within the city.

The study also determined the transportation is needed for later hours and on the weekends.

“We currently run the buses five days a week up until around 7 p.m., but it is apparent many people are still working late hours and are having to walk late at night because they do not have any transportation.”

Perrin said he plans to check into the federal budget to see if running the buses on Saturdays until midnight is a possibility as board members have requested.

“I rode the bus one time and had a young man on there who lost his license,” said Perrin. “He's having to go to work to pay that fine off so he can get it back. There is always a need for that and ridership is going up over 20% a year.”

