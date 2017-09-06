AR man faces gun charges in Chicago - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR man faces gun charges in Chicago

Artist rendering of Klint Kelley (Source: KARK) Artist rendering of Klint Kelley (Source: KARK)
(KAIT/KARK) -

A central Arkansas man was charged Tuesday with federal firearms violations for illegally selling numerous handguns, rifles, and a shotgun in Chicago.

According to KARK, 27-year-old Klint Kelley of Malvern brought the firearms from Arkansas to Chicago.

The criminal complaint and affidavit filed Tuesday in federal court in Chicago claim he illegally sold them to a convicted felon.

Kelley, according to the complaint, sold the guns on three occasions this year, including over the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. The man was arrested after the most recent sale on Sunday.

He is charged with three counts of dealing firearms without a license and across state lines and for selling firearms to a known felon.

Kelley was set to appear in court Tuesday in Chicago.

