Miami cancels game at A-State with Irma nearing FL

The home opener of the Red Wolves football season will not go as planned.

On Wednesday, the University of Miami Hurricanes canceled their Jonesboro meeting with A-State on the gridiron, according to A-State. The game will not be made up.

Hurricane Irma which hit some Caribbean islands Wednesday morning is forecasted to make landfall in Florida by the weekend.

According to sources, the issue wasn't getting to Jonesboro for the game, the problem would be getting back to Miami, and that uncertainty led to Miami erring on the side of caution.

The Red Wolves are 0-1 on the young season after losing a close game against Nebraska last weekend.

No word yet from A-State on if ticket holders will be refunded.

In the agreement between the two universities, there was an "act of God clause" that allowed the game to be canceled and not made up. No word yet on if that means A-State will not be paid for the game. We are working to confirm with A-State officials.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android