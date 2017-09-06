6 vehicle crash reported near hospital - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

6 vehicle crash reported near hospital

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch confirms a crash involving six vehicles happened near the NEA Baptist Hospital on E. Johnson Wednesday morning.

Injuries have been reported and traffic will be delayed.

Use extreme caution in this area as crews work the scene.

