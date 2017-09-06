JPD, CCSO investigating rash of stolen credit card numbers

Customers of a Jonesboro credit union may want to check their accounts after several people reported their credit and debit card numbers have been stolen.

In the last two days, as many as seven customers of Northeast Arkansas Federal Credit Union reported stolen account numbers to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office and the Jonesboro Police Department.

According to the reports, many of the fraudulent purchases had been made in New Jersey.

One woman reported to JPD that someone used her credit/debit card to make a $93.44 purchase in New Jersey. Another claimed someone used her card in New Jersey and New York to rack up $138.97 in fraudulent charges.

Five other NEAFCU customers reported their cards had been used in New Jersey, as well.

This is not the first time the credit union’s customers have had their numbers stolen. In 2012, several customers reported their accounts had been compromised.

Steve Purtee, the president and CEO of NEAFCU at the time, said then they would credit the customers for the unauthorized activity.

CEO Sherry Gray told Region 8 News that the best thing to do is to take precautions by keeping your contact information up to date, keeping your personal information to yourself, and protect your card at all time.

She added that one should also check their online accounts often and to report any suspicious activity.

