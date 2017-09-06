GR8 Job: Military dad surprises kids at school

A military dad in Greene County, who had been deployed overseas, surprised his two children Wednesday at Oak Grove Elementary School.

Staff Sgt. Dale Galloway was deployed to South Korea 11 months ago and his two children, Jaclyn and O’Ryan, has not seen him since his deployment.

Galloway surprised Jaclyn and O’Ryan Wednesday at school.

We want to give Staff Sgt. Galloway a GR8 Job and also thank him for his service to our country.

