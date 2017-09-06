City could soon conduct storm drainage study

Jonesboro may soon enter into an agreement with a company to do a study that would help alleviate flooding issues.

During a Public Works Committee meeting on Tuesday, members voted to work with Fisher and Arnold, Inc. to perform professional engineering services for a stormwater utility development study.

The issue now goes before the full council at their next meeting.

