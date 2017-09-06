Church searches for new location for homeless shelter

The opening date for the Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro has been put on hold again as members of a local church look for a new location.

Members of the Walnut Street Baptist Church initially scheduled to open the homeless shelter in January 2017 in a 10,000-square-foot building on Highway 226.

That location lacked a sprinkler system, so they pushed the opening to this summer.

They also needed to put in a sewer system, but since that was a much bigger expense, Pastor Glen Putman with the church decided to find a different location that will be more affordable for the shelter.

