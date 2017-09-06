A-State enrollment report provides mixed bag

The fall enrollment report for Arkansas State University saw a record number of graduate students and concurrent high school students attending the university.

However, the numbers in two key areas saw a large drop, possibly causing the university to lose funding from the state.

In a media release Wednesday, university officials said the university's total student full-time equivalency fell 327.2 students to 9,779.5 for the fall semester.

The full-time equivalent is a formula used by the state of Arkansas to fund universities and provides the different related to full-time or part-time status, university officials said.

The officials credit the drop to a loss in international first-time undergraduates and first-time domestic undergraduates at the university. The university saw a 75% drop in the number of international students from 124 to 34; as well as a 15% drop in the number of overall international graduate students.

In a statement, Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said the drop has university officials asking questions.

"We appreciate the rise in concurrent, online and graduate students, plus the addition of our new students at Campus Queretaro in our overall numbers, but we must recognize that the number of traditional incoming first-year students declined, and this is a problem we need to address," Damphousse said. "We will need to examine the financial impact of a lower FTE count, and begin working together to better manage all the aspects of our overall enrollment mix."

University officials said there was an enrollment of 14,125 this fall, outpacing the 14,085 from last year's figures.

The university had 4,336 graduate students, up 90 from last year, while there were 291 doctoral students at A-State. The university has also seen an increase in online students, up 36% for undergraduate and up 5.4% for graduate students.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

