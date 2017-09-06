Ticket exchange and refund options announced for A-State vs Miami football game

JONESBORO, Ark. (9/6/17) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday it has developed multiple ticket-exchange options available to fans that purchased 2017 Red Wolves’ football season tickets and/or single-game tickets for the team’s previously scheduled game against Miami.

“Generating revenue through ticket sales is the lifeblood of our program, and your loyal support has been paramount in the growth of our emerging brand,” said A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “As a result, we wanted to make the ticket exchange options as attractive as possible in an effort to give everyone an outstanding value they can be excited about. We feel like we were able to accomplish that by providing our fans with additional, and also unique, opportunities to watch our Red Wolves and be a part of the exciting atmosphere at our games.”

As a way to express its appreciation to those who purchased tickets, six different ticket-exchange or refund options, including three each for single-game and season ticket holders, have been created. Ticket exchanges and refunds will begin Thursday, Sept. 7, through the A-State Ticket Office (870-972-2781), located at the lower red entrance of the Convocation Center.

One of the following options for purchased single-game Miami tickets may be chosen by contacting the Convocation Center Ticket Office:

1) Exchange for equal value to two different remaining 2017 home football games

Example: If you had $100 of tickets to Miami, A-State will exchange $100 worth of tickets to each of two future 2017 football games.

2) Match single-game tickets for the rest of the season in similar area, based on availability

Example: If you purchased 2 tickets to the Miami game, A-State will exchange your 2 tickets in a similar area to each of the remaining 5 home games.

3) Refund – only available to original purchaser of the ticket. Those that purchased through Ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone are automatically refunded within 48 hours. Tickets purchased from 3rd parties or other unofficial outlets are not offered refunds through Arkansas State.

*mini season-plan buyers can treat the Miami game of the package as one of the options above

The complimentary single-game Miami ticket holder option may be elected by contacting the Convocation Center Ticket Office:

1) Complimentary single-game Miami ticket holders from sponsors or university trade partners can exchange their tickets at the Convocation Center box office for any 2017 home game.

The season-ticket holder may elect one of the following options by contacting the Convocation Center Ticket Office:

1) A-State will offer current football season ticket holders a 9-game Men’s Basketball and/or Women’s Basketball Sun Belt Conference package that equals the number of their football season tickets. (two season tickets = two 9-game packages).

2) A-State will double your current football season tickets for the remainder of the 2017 season in locations based on availability (two current football season tickets equals two additional football season tickets).

3) A-State will refund 1/6 of your season ticket cost (tickets only). Only available to original purchaser.