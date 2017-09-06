Town to honor local sports legend

A man that Pocahontas residents say was a key part of their town's history will be honored later this month with the dedication of a historical marker in the Randolph County town.

Residents, along with the city of Pocahontas, and the Five Rivers Historic Preservation group will honor Wear Schoonover Sept. 29 with the marker in front of Pocahontas City Hall.

Schoonover grew up in Pocahontas and went to the University of Arkansas, where he lettered in four sports, officials said in a news release Wednesday. Schoonover, who was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1959, was the first All-American football player at Arkansas.

He was also named to the National College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Razorback Hall of Honor and the All-Century Team, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture.

He later became an attorney in the Washington, DC area.

Several speakers are scheduled to talk about Schoonover, who passed away in 1982, while several members of his family are scheduled to attend.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android