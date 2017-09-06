Sheriff's office find ways to train personnel

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is finding ways to train their deputies in a jail setting.

Sheriff David Carter said they have their training officer, C. J. Looney, not only training people at the department on the proper procedures to go through but also people from other agencies.

The training began back in 2015. Deputies learned jail standards law, what can and cannot be done, and procedures that help them deal with inmates.

Carter said despite a federal civil lawsuit recently filed, alleging one of their deputies used excessive force, he is confident that his men will win in cases like this because of the training they go through.

“Anytime you have this many employees and this many people coming through our jail, you are going to get lawsuits, it is the nature of the beast,” Carter said.

He said in any case, the more training, the more proficient they are at tackling any scenario they are facing.

