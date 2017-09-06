Restaurant impact not as big as impact on families, restaurant owner says

An A-State home football game can provide a strong economic boost for area businesses, especially on a Saturday during college football season.

However, a restaurant owner said Wednesday that the most important thing is to make sure the players for the University of Miami as well as their families are safe as Hurricane Irma moves closer to the United States.

Jeffrey Higgins, the owner of JTown's Grill, said the six home football games help to nearly double their customer base. This is the fourth year that the restaurant has been open during football season, with Higgins saying they were prepared to accommodate customers no matter what.

"Our building is going to be here Saturday. I imagine that there are some restaurants that are not going to be in the best of luck if the storm does hit. We are still going to be cooking burgers and hopefully, my family gets to go home and sleep that night. The number one priority should be their safety, their families and we will all be praying for them," Higgins said.

Higgins said they plan to deliver 2,000 pounds of rice to Hurricane Harvey victims from Windmill Rice.

They are also ready to jump in and help those facing Hurricane Irma if and when the time comes.

