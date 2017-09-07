Redbirds Homer Way to Game 1 Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Aledmys Diaz homered twice, Tyler O’Neill added another, and Dakota Hudson worked 6.0 solid innings in a 4-1 Memphis Redbirds win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) in Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League American Conference Championship Series Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Diaz’ two homers tied the franchise’s single-game playoff record (Joe Mather, 9/8/10 vs. Oklahoma City), as did Memphis’ three home runs as a team (9/13/00 at Salt Lake, 9/8/10 vs. Oklahoma City). O’Neill has homered six times in the last eight games dating back to the end of the regular season.

Hudson allowed one run on five hits in his 6.0 innings of work, and he faced the minimum in each of his last three frames. He struck out five on the night after whiffing three in his last three regular-season starts combined. Hudson gave way to Mike Mayers for the seventh and eighth innings, and he struck out two in a six-up, six-down showing. Mark Montgomery brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth after two singles, but he escaped with a groundout to end the ballgame.

O’Neill started the Redbirds off on the right foot with his home run to left field, and Diaz’ first of the game was a two-run shot in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie. Diaz added the insurance run in the sixth to bring the game to its eventual final score of 4-1.

The Redbirds had four hits in the game and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position but took Game 1 via the long ball.

The Redbirds and Sky Sox do battle at AutoZone Park once more tomorrow night at 7:05, before the opening series shifts to Colorado Springs Friday-Sunday.