Paragould crews respond to late night fire

Scene of fire on S. 10th Street and Howell Street in Paragould (Source: KAIT)

The Paragould Fire Department battled a fire at around midnight Thursday morning.

According to the Paragould Police Department, police officers and fire crews responded to a home near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Howell Street.

From what I am told, nobody is in this building. Paragould, 10th and Howell. pic.twitter.com/QULvFkBXsg — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) September 7, 2017

The department didn't confirm if the fire broke out at the home or at a building near the home.

When Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan got to the scene, the fire had already fully engulfed the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown. However, the building is a total loss.

