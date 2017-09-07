Drug flyover nets two arrests in separate cases

Authorities took to the skies this week and made two arrests for illegal drugs.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller announced on Facebook that two men were arrested after Wednesday's flyover.

James Yancey was arrested after officers identified several marijuana plants growing on his property.

After getting permission to search his property, Miller said deputies found 52 plants. In addition, investigators found four ounces of marijuana, four loaded firearms, and drug paraphernalia on Yancey's property.

He faces felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the sheriff.

In a separate case, David Barton of Peach Orchard was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges after a helicopter spotted three marijuana plants on the property belonging to him.

Both men were taken to the Clay County Jail.

Miller said the investigations were conducted with the aid of the Arkansas National Guard, members of the Clay County Task Force, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

