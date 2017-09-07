Study shows encouraging results for vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

A new study shows the vaccine in preventing cervical cancer has long-term effectiveness.

According to New Medical online, the study looked at 14,215 women in 18 countries.

“These new results strengthen the promise that vaccination with Gardasil 9 can reduce 90 percent of cervical cancers,” the article stated.

In a story by KSWO, a doctor said getting the vaccine is important because it’s a way to directly prevent cervical cancer.

A cancer, the doctor said, is very common around the world.

To read the full study and to learn more about cervical cancer or the vaccine, click here.

