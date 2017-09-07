Corps to visitors: "Report-Don't Shoot" feral hogs

When it comes to feral hogs living on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the agency reminds visitors to "Report-Don't Shoot."

In a news release from the Corps' St. Louis District, it states hogs should be reported at Wappapello Lake and Mark Twain Lake, two lake projects owned by the district.

The Corps states shooting the animals interferes with their trapping practices aimed at eradicating them.

While the Corps agrees that hunting does reduce small numbers of hogs each year, "it has been determined that populations remain the same and in some areas are increasing."

To help trapping efforts, the Corps urges visitors to report hog activity.

Feral hogs are known for destroying land and crops as well as competing for food with other wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation states the animals cause nearly $1.5 billion in damages per year in the U.S.

To report feral hogs in Missouri, go to mdc.mo.gov/feralhog or call 573-522-4115 ext. 3296.

