Farmer gets a 'lift' from family to keep doing what he loves

A man who started a legacy of working the ground has, in recent years, gotten a little help doing what he loves from his family.

Quinn Brown, 94, can be seen in a video on social media lifted up to join his grandson Zack on a massive combine.

Brown's son Mitch guides the "backhoe lift" to the appropriate height. And, with the help of the younger Browns, Quinn settles in to ride through the fields.

Zack tells Region 8 News his grandfather rode with him for about two hours.

"I could get used to this," Quinn told his grandson. Zack says the previous year his grandfather actually drove the machine.

The farm, mostly located in Success, is of special significance to the elder Brown. He was even born on the property.

Mitch says when Quinn was 13 his father died. Quinn dropped out of school and began farming the land. He built the farm literally from the ground up, never leaving.

Even when a fire burned down his home in the 1930s, Quinn and his mother lived in a storm cellar until it was rebuilt. When he and his wife married 72 years ago, they moved into the family home.

The home flooded this past spring for the first time he's lived there. Knowing that his dad would not cope well living anywhere else, Mitch said they moved Quinn and his wife into an office on the farm that they utilized as an apartment.

Quinn is dealing with Alzheimer's, but his family says farming keeps his mind active. Mitch says he's learned everything he knows about farming from his father.

The post from Mitch states his father may ride again when the Brown's return to cut rice this season.

