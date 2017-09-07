Little Rock spends nearly $10K a day for police overtime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock is spending nearly $10,000 daily as it keeps in place a mandatory overtime plan for police aimed at tackling the city's uptick in violent crimes.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Police Chief Kenton Buckner's plan calls for 45 officers to each work four hours of overtime weekly. The added patrols take place from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Buckner says he's reviewing the increased overtime schedule every 30 days. He says the plan will continue as long as necessary.



The city could spend an estimated $1.2 million if the plan continues through December. The mandatory overtime began in August.



The plan is being covered by the Police Department's $2 million overtime fund. The department will have to increase its allocation if the overtime plan carries over into 2018.

