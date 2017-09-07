Officials: Gun pulled in rage over 'stupid' bumper stickers

OZARK, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is facing a felony charge after a woman's political bumper stickers made him so angry that he allegedly pointed a gun at her, causing a wreck.

Edward Burns of Ozark is charged with unlawful use of a weapon after the Aug. 24 confrontation near Ozark.

The Springfield News-Leader reports officials determined road rage caused the accident involving Burns and Laura Umphenour, who supports liberal policies.

Court records say both drivers exchanged "offensive hand gestures" before Burns pulled a .380 handgun and pointed it at Umphenour. She lost control of her vehicle, hit Burns' car and slid into a guardrail.

Burns pleaded not guilty. He reportedly said Umphenour's political decals were "stupid" and he pointed the gun at Umphenour because he was angry over her obscene gesture.

