Positive office referrals congratulate students, parents

Fox Meadow Intermediate School students are learning that not every trip to the principal’s office is a bad thing.

That is thanks to positive office referrals.

“We started last year and got a few,” Assistant Principal Tammy Rainwater said. “And as the teachers saw what an impact it was on the students, they’ve really come full force this year.”

Rainwater said they wanted another way to let students know that their good behavior was recognized and appreciated.

When a child gets a referral, they are taken to the office where Rainwater calls their mom or dad to read what the teacher said about their kid.

She said they want to let parents know they are doing a great job teaching at home as well.

“A lot of times I get tears, a lot of times I get, ‘Oh, I’m so thankful that you called,’” Rainwater said. “It just sets the kid up for a good rest of the day and by the time they leave they say, ‘I’ll be back, I’m going to get another one.’ So that’s just a great attitude to have.”

Students who get positive referrals are also announced over the intercom each morning.

This is just another layer to the positive reinforcement program they have for student behavior at Fox Meadow.

Rainwater said they want children to enjoy coming to school and learning.

