Several students at A-State under DACA program

A Region 8 school has students who are now concerned about losing their legal status in the United States.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced it is phasing out the DACA program, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

There are currently 10 students who were brought to the U.S. as children and are now attending Arkansas State University under DACA.

One of those students could graduate in December before the 6-month grace period is up and dreamers begin losing their status.

Director of Marketing and Communications for A-State Dr. Bill Smith said the university’s administration has spoken to those students.

“We’ve been reaching out to them and staying in contact with them to help them and answer any questions they may have,” Smith said.

He described the students’ moods as subdued as they wait the next several months to see if Congress creates new legislation that would protect them.

“You’ve heard many times the chancellor say that he wants us to all understand that every Red Wolf counts and we wanted these 10 students to know that they count just like any other student,” Smith said. “As far as any specifics, we’re doing for them to the limit that state and federal law would allow us to do. We’re really just wanting to listen and give them the moral support that they may be looking for at this time.”

Smith said one common misconception he thinks people have is that these students get some special services because of their immigration status but he said it’s no different than any other student.

“There are things that we’re allowed to do with domestic, with international, with other students in different statuses and we’re just careful to make sure we do that but at the same time compassionate to them and making sure that they understand that we’re here to help them to the extent that we can,” Smith said.

