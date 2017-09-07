ADH declares Mumps outbreak over

The Arkansas Department of Health declared earlier this week that the Mumps outbreak in Arkansas is over.

According to a release from the ADH, the last confirmed case of Mumps was on July 13, and the number of infections in Arkansas has returned to non-outbreak levels.

ADH began investigating the outbreak in August of 2016.

In total, 2,954 cases were confirmed between August 2016 and August 2017.

ADH said in the release they typically see between one and six cases a year.

The outbreak was the second largest outbreak in the country in the last 30 years.

Several other states are still experiencing outbreaks.

For more information on the Mumps or the vaccines visit either www.healthy.arkansas.gov or www.cdc.gov/mumps.

