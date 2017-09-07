D.A.R.E "box" to help spark discussion on difficult topics - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

D.A.R.E "box" to help spark discussion on difficult topics

(Source: Jonesboro Police D.A.R.E via Facebook) (Source: Jonesboro Police D.A.R.E via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Police Department D.A.R.E program created a way for students at one school to anonymously ask questions they want to be addressed.

In a post on the JPD D.A.R.E Facebook page, a D.A.R.E Box has been set up at Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.

The questions placed in the box will be used to spark discussion. The post said because of the anonymity, they'll be able to address issues that might not have been talked about otherwise.

One of the students in the class decorated the box.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Airport terminal back open after flood

    Airport terminal back open after flood

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:40:24 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:45:14 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Since the flood in spring, the Pocahontas Municipal Airport has been hard at work trying to restore and re-open their facility. Months later, that work is complete.

    Since the flood in spring, the Pocahontas Municipal Airport has been hard at work trying to restore and re-open their facility. Months later, that work is complete.

  • Farmer gets a 'lift' from family to keep doing what he loves

    Farmer gets a 'lift' from family to keep doing what he loves

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:43:37 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:30:06 GMT

    A man who started a legacy of working the ground has, in recent years, gotten a little help doing what he loves from his family.

    A man who started a legacy of working the ground has, in recent years, gotten a little help doing what he loves from his family.

  • Weiner Elementary collecting money to buy supplies for Houston classroom

    Weiner Elementary collecting money to buy supplies for Houston classroom

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-08 00:51:49 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-09-08 01:55:12 GMT
    (Source: Weiner Elementary on Facebook)(Source: Weiner Elementary on Facebook)

    One Region 8 elementary school is doing their part to help students in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey.

    One Region 8 elementary school is doing their part to help students in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey.

    •   
Powered by Frankly