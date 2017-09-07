D.A.R.E "box" to help spark discussion on difficult topics

The Jonesboro Police Department D.A.R.E program created a way for students at one school to anonymously ask questions they want to be addressed.

In a post on the JPD D.A.R.E Facebook page, a D.A.R.E Box has been set up at Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.

The questions placed in the box will be used to spark discussion. The post said because of the anonymity, they'll be able to address issues that might not have been talked about otherwise.

One of the students in the class decorated the box.

