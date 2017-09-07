Weiner Elementary collecting money to buy supplies for Houston classroom

One Region 8 elementary school is doing their part to help students in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey.

Students at the Weiner Elementary School adopted a classroom at Lanier Middle School in Houston. Right now, they're raising money to help buy school supplies for students.

Most of the school supplies that were bought for students a Lanier Middle School were destroyed.

Weiner students can bring donations to their classroom teacher.

The school will use any monetary donations to buy supplies the class requested, and then ship them to the classroom.

All donations are due by Tuesday, September 12.

