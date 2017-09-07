Weiner Elementary collecting money to buy supplies for Houston c - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Weiner Elementary collecting money to buy supplies for Houston classroom

(Source: Weiner Elementary on Facebook) (Source: Weiner Elementary on Facebook)
WEINER, AR (KAIT) -

One Region 8 elementary school is doing their part to help students in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey.

Students at the Weiner Elementary School adopted a classroom at Lanier Middle School in Houston. Right now, they're raising money to help buy school supplies for students.

Most of the school supplies that were bought for students a Lanier Middle School were destroyed.

Weiner students can bring donations to their classroom teacher.

The school will use any monetary donations to buy supplies the class requested, and then ship them to the classroom.

All donations are due by Tuesday, September 12.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Airport terminal back open after flood

    Airport terminal back open after flood

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:40:24 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:45:14 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Since the flood in spring, the Pocahontas Municipal Airport has been hard at work trying to restore and re-open their facility. Months later, that work is complete.

    Since the flood in spring, the Pocahontas Municipal Airport has been hard at work trying to restore and re-open their facility. Months later, that work is complete.

  • Farmer gets a 'lift' from family to keep doing what he loves

    Farmer gets a 'lift' from family to keep doing what he loves

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:43:37 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:30:06 GMT

    A man who started a legacy of working the ground has, in recent years, gotten a little help doing what he loves from his family.

    A man who started a legacy of working the ground has, in recent years, gotten a little help doing what he loves from his family.

  • Weiner Elementary collecting money to buy supplies for Houston classroom

    Weiner Elementary collecting money to buy supplies for Houston classroom

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-08 00:51:49 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-09-08 01:55:12 GMT
    (Source: Weiner Elementary on Facebook)(Source: Weiner Elementary on Facebook)

    One Region 8 elementary school is doing their part to help students in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey.

    One Region 8 elementary school is doing their part to help students in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey.

    •   
Powered by Frankly