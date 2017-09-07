Airport terminal back open after flood

Since the flood in the spring, the Pocahontas Municipal Airport has been hard at work trying to restore and re-open their facility. Months later, that work is complete.

According to Danny Ellis, airport commission chairman, the terminal is officially back open.

“That flood damaged three of our buildings,” said Ellis. “The currents were so strong, some of the tiles in the terminal had been picked up and moved.”

Ellis said it took roughly $125,000 to finish the renovations.

“We have literally been operating out of a shipping container,” said Ellis. “We were able to operate the office, but we had no restrooms, no services for pilots but now we’re back open again.”

Ellis said he is very thrilled now that the work is done four months to the day.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the help from fellow airport commissioners,” Ellis said. “I want to thank the mayor, city clerk and members of the city council.”

