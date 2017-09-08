Redbirds Shut Out by Sky Sox in Game 2

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Memphis Redbirds were held hitless until the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League American Conference Championship Series Thursday night at AutoZone Park and finished with two hits in a 5-0 loss to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers).

The best-of-five series is evened at a game apiece and now shifts to Colorado Springs Friday-Sunday, with Sunday’s fifth game if necessary.

Aaron Wilkerson tossed 7.0 no-hit innings, walking one and striking out 11. He gave way to Michael Blazek in the bottom of the eighth, who allowed Memphis’ first hit to Patrick Wisdom.Rob Scahill pitched the ninth for the Sky Sox and allowed a single to Magneuris Sierra, which was his first Triple-A hit.

Kevin Herget worked 5.0 innings for Memphis, giving up three runs, one earned, on six hits. Miguel Socolovich and Arturo Reyes each tossed 2.0 innings of relief and gave up a run.

Memphis had not been shut out since April 24 and 25 at Oklahoma City. The two hits Thursday night were one more than the club’s season low, which came against Colorado Springs April 14.

Should the Redbirds win the series, they would host PCL Championship Series games at AutoZone Park Tuesday and Wednesday, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m. Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs, over the phone at (901) 721-6000, and at the AutoZone Park Box Office.