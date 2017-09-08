LIVE Report on GMR8: Irma on its way to Florida - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LIVE Report on GMR8: Irma on its way to Florida

We are tracking Hurricane Irma on Good Morning Region 8.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 4, but the storm has already left lots of destruction in the Caribbean.

Coming up at 6 A.M., we have a live report from Miami with a look at preparations.

  • One dead in Hoxie house fire

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:15 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:15:58 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to the Hoxie FIre Chief, Chris Ditto, the fire happened at Southwest Case Street around 5 a.m. 

  • Airport terminal back open after flood

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:40:24 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:45:14 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Since the flood in spring, the Pocahontas Municipal Airport has been hard at work trying to restore and re-open their facility. Months later, that work is complete.

  • Farmer gets a 'lift' from family to keep doing what he loves

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:43:37 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:30:06 GMT

    A man who started a legacy of working the ground has, in recent years, gotten a little help doing what he loves from his family.

