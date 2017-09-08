Life alert alarm notifies fire department of deadly fire

The Hoxie Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire.

According to the Hoxie Fire Chief, Chris Ditto, they were notified by a life alarm alert shortly before 5 a.m., and when crews arrived at Southwest Case Street they saw the fire.

Chief Ditto said no one else was in the home except the one person who died.

The body was sent to state crime lab for investigation.

No names being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chief Ditto does not suspect foul play right now.

Region 8 News will pass along more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android