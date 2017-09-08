Name of woman killed in Hoxie house fire released

The Hoxie Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire.

According to the Hoxie Fire Chief, Chris Ditto, Leonora Light was found dead inside the home last week.

Ditto said they were notified by a life alarm alert shortly before 5 a.m., and when crews arrived at Southwest Case Street they saw the fire.

"We received notification from Life Alert of a panic," Ditto said. "When we arrived on scene, we discovered smoke coming from the residence. At that time, we made entry into the residence and did discover there was a fatality."

Chief Ditto said no one else was in the home except Light.

The woman's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Hoxie Fire Department, Hoxie Police Department, and Arkansas State Police. Ditto told Region 8 News that investigators are waiting for results from the state crime lab to determine exactly how it started.

Chief Ditto does not suspect foul play right now.

Region 8 News will pass along more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android