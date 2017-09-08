NEW DETAILS: Judge finds probable cause to charge 2 with Church's Chicken robbery

Two men suspected in an armed robbery at Church’s Chicken appeared in court Monday.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Travis Centrell Williams, 37, of Jonesboro with aggravated robbery.

Boling also found probable cause to charge 30-year-old Kentrall Dewayne Williams, also of Jonesboro, with aggravated robbery and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Both men are suspected of robbing the owner of Church’s Chicken and his mother at gunpoint as they were leaving the restaurant.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the owner of the fast food restaurant and his mother were locking up the store when police say two men robbed them.

The victims said the two men, who wore hoodies and bandanas, came out from behind their car and pointed a gun at them demanding money. Court documents stated the suspects took $1,647 in cash, along with the owner's cell phone.

Officers later found a red bandana, an empty Church's Chicken bag, a cell phone in a pink leather case, and some money lying on the ground in the grassy area by a nearby store.

Surveillance video from the store showed Kentrall Williams wearing a red bandana on his head, court documents stated. The affidavit stated that his clothes also matched those of one of the robbery suspects.

The restaurant owner initially told police he thought the suspects had been two of his employees.

Police detained two people but later released them.

Video footage from the restaurant showed an employee walk out just before the owner and his mother.

"The suspects jump out on him, but then got back behind the car," the affidavit stated. "[The employee] continued to walk toward the direction of the suspects and past them."

When questioned again by detectives, the employee reportedly admitted his brothers, Kentrall and Travis Williams, committed the robbery.

Police arrested Travis Williams on suspicion of aggravated robbery on Sept. 13. Two days later they picked up his brother, Kentrall Williams.

Both men are being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 cash/surety bond each awaiting an Oct. 31 circuit court appearance.

