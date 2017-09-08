Police investigate armed robbery at Church's Chicken, need tips to help catch suspects

Jonesboro police are continuing to investigate a Sunday night armed robbery in the parking lot of Church's Chicken on East Johnson Ave.

According to the police report, the owner and his mom were locking up the store around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

They state in the report that two men, wearing hoodies and bandanas came out from behind their car and pointed a gun at them demanding money.

The report states the two men then ran off.

A short time later, police found a red bandana, a plastic Churches Chicken bag, a cell phone in a pink leather case, and some money lying on the ground in the grassy area next to the store.

The owner told police the robbery was caught on surveillance video, and he thought the suspects were his employees.

Two people were detained shortly after but later released.

Police are asking if you have any information about this robbery, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

