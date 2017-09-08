UPDATE: Arrest made in Church's Chicken robbery

Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected in an armed robbery at Church's Chicken.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Travis Centrell Williams of Jonesboro on Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Corporal David McDaniel, public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the owner of the fast food restaurant and his mother were locking up the store when police say two men robbed them.

The victims said the two men, who wore hoodies and bandanas, came out from behind their car and pointed a gun at them demanding money.

The report states the two men then ran off.

A short time later, police found a red bandana, a plastic Church's Chicken bag, a cell phone in a pink leather case, and some money lying on the ground in the grassy area next to the store.

The owner told police the robbery was caught on surveillance video, and he thought the suspects were his employees.

Police detained two people but later released them.

Police are asking if you have any information about this robbery, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

