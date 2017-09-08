Suspect steals charity fundraiser money from store

Jonesboro police are investigating who stole a cardboard stand raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society from the Cash Savers on Southwest Drive.

According to the incident report, a woman came into the Cash Saver on Southwest Drive around 3 p.m. and asked the clerk about picking up a prescription for someone, who ended up not being in the system.

The report shows, when the clerk went to check the computer, the suspect took the cardboard stand that was collecting money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The report shows about $20 was in the container.

The store and police were checking security cameras for a better description of the woman.

Police are asking if you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

