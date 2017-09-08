Victim of ex-Arkansas prison chaplain files federal suit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - One of three female inmates a former Arkansas prison chaplain admitted to sexually assaulting has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against him and other state prison officials.

An inmate at the McPherson Women's Unit sued Kenneth Dewitt, a former chaplain at the prison, Correction Director Wendy Kelley and other state prison officials in a complaint filed Thursday. Dewitt was sentenced to five years in prison last year after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault.

Fifty counts of third-degree sexual assault were initially filed against Dewitt, who resigned in September 2014 after acknowledging a sexual relationship with a subordinate in the chaplain's office. A separate lawsuit was filed in federal court last year by another of Dewitt's victims.

