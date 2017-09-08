New grant saves Trumann money, provides equipment for firefighters

A new grant will save the city of Trumann $155,000 and provide much-needed equipment for the fire department.

According to the Trumann Fire Department's Facebook page, the department was awarded the FEMA Assistance to Firefighter's Grant.

The grant will be used to replace the department's entire inventory of Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses.

"The acquisition of this grant has taken a heavy financial burden off the City of Trumann and its local tax payers," the department said on Facebook.

Each SCBA costs $7,000 and the total cost to replace the units will be $155,000.

