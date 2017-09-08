New grant saves Trumann money, provides equipment for firefighters

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
The Sept. 29 Exile concert at the A-State Convocation Center has been canceled.
Instead of a run for the border, police say a fast food worker made a run for the beauty supply store after stealing a customer’s debit card.
A Jonesboro man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pay his electric bill with funny money.
The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating what caused a small fire at MacArthur Junior High.
Poinsett County authorities are sending a strong message to criminals: illegal drugs will not be tolerated.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
The much-anticipated eclipse will darken parts of the U.S. Monday afternoon from a path stretching from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
