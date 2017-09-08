Highland to induct first class into sports hall of fame

The Highland School District will soon have its first class inducted into its new sports Hall of Fame.

The first inductees for the Highland High School Rebel Athletic Hall of Fame will be recognized at the school's first home football game on Friday.

A reception for the honorees is set to begin at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

The first group of inductees is Clara Sample Ballard, John Hanson, and A.L. Hutson.

According to a news release, Ballard played basketball at Highland High School and was named state tournament MVP in 1973. The Highland senior girls won the Class A state championship that year.

Hanson is a 1977 graduate of Highland High School. He played multiple sports and has coached at the school. He was also employed as a math teacher for many years.

The late A.L. Hutson was the Highland School District's first superintendent. He supported all Rebel athletic efforts from 1964 until his death in 2004.

