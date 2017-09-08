Lawyer sues Arkansas prison system over execution drug label

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Little Rock attorney has again sued the Arkansas Department of Corrections, saying it needs to publicly disclose labeling materials for an execution drug.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Steven Shults is seeking labeling for the state's supply of midazolam. The sedative is the first of three drugs used in Arkansas' lethal injection protocol.



Shults' lawyer says his client wants to be sure prison officials are complying with state law.



Prison officials rejected Shults' request for the labeling in August, saying the state's execution law prevents them from disclosing information about the maker or provider of drugs used in executions.



Shults also sued the department in March to see the labeling for potassium chloride, another drug used in the execution process. A judge ruled in his favor, but the Arkansas Supreme Court put the ruling on hold as the state appeals.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

