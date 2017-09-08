Officials: Man pointed BB gun at rangers before he was shot

YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Officials say a man who was fatally shot by park rangers in northern Arkansas had pointed a BB gun that resembled a handgun at the officers while "verbally challenging" them.

Buffalo National River officials say 34-year-old Jonathan Bolger of Branson, Missouri, had an air pistol that did not have an orange tip on the barrel to indicate that it wasn't a real weapon. According to a press release issued Thursday, National Park Service rangers fatally shot Bolger on Aug. 20 after Bolger pointed the BB gun directly at them.

Officials say both rangers remain on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting.

An attorney representing Bolger's family has said that Bolger had the BB gun to fend off raccoons while he was camping.

