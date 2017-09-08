Jacksonville, Sherwood set elections on alcohol sales

SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) - Two cities in Pulaski County have set elections to allow on-site alcohol sales in an area that's been dry for about 60 years.

The Jacksonville and Sherwood city councils voted unanimously Thursday to set Nov. 14 special elections for voters to consider the on-premises sale of alcohol within the Gray Township precinct. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the Gray Township crosses Jacksonville and Sherwood city lines and has banned alcohol sales since the mid-1950s.



Only voters within the original township boundaries can cast ballots. Officials say that's about 24,000 people.



Under the proposal, by-the-drink alcohol sales would be allowed at restaurants. Liquor stores, bars and clubs would remain banned within the township's limits.



