Small fire in trash can at school causes evacuations, everyone safe

The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating what caused a small fire at MacArthur Junior High. 

According to Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley, a call came into dispatch of reported fire /smoke in the building.

All of the children are outside the building, and all accounted for as safe and sound. 

Jonesboro fire officials say the fire happened in Building C on campus in a trash can.  

The school resource officer was able to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

