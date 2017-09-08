Deputies bust several people during parole searches

Darryl South, 52, of Tyronza was among those arrested during the parole/probation roundup. (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)

Poinsett County authorities are sending a strong message to criminals: illegal drugs will not be tolerated.

Sherifff Kevin Molder said Friday deputies, along with officers from the Arkansas Community Corrections Department, conducted a joint operation throughout the county, searching for illegal drugs.

"This operation was intended to send a message to those who are on probation or parole that we have a zero tolerance for illegal drugs in Poinsett County," Sheriff Molder said in a news release.

Officers arrested four people on Pritchett Road in Lepanto during a parole search after finding drug paraphernalia and meth.

Those arrested in Lepanto were:

Darryl South, 52, of Tyronza - charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000.

Officers arrested 2 people at a home in Payneway after meth and drug paraphernalia were found during a parole search.

Those arrested in Payneway were:

Randy Dunavin, 48, of Payneway - charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $35,000

Officers arrested 2 people at a home on Indian Village in Tyronza. Sherif Molder said deputies found several meth smoking pipes and burned foil during the probation search.

Those arrested in Tyronza were:

Preston Gann, 38, of Tyronza - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000.

In Harrisburg, two people were arrested at a home on Lewis Road during a parole search. Deputies reported finding marijuana.

Two people were cited in Harrisburg District Court:

Brian McCormick, 20, of Harrisburg - charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

