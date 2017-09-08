Man accused of trying to pay light bill with funny money

A Jonesboro man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pay his electric bill with funny money.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge 55-year-old Kenneth Wayne Gilmore with first-degree forgery.

Police arrested Gilmore Thursday after they say he tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill and four $5 bills at City Water and Light, 400 E. Monroe.

Gilmore told the judge during video court Friday he did not know how he came to possess the bills, other than to say someone must have given them to him as payment for an odd job.

After reviewing the probable cause affidavit, Boling set Gilmore’s bond at $3,500 cash/surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

If convicted of the Class B felony, Gilmore could be sentenced from 5 to 20 years in prison and fined as much as $15,000.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android