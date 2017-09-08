JPD: Fast food worker used customer's debit card for beauty supplies

Instead of a run for the border, police say a fast food worker made a run for the beauty supply store after stealing a customer’s debit card.

The victim told police Thursday she had gone to the KFC/Taco Bell on Parker Road the previous day to buy some food. The next morning she noticed several charges on her bank account that she had not made, including a purchase at a TK's Beauty & More.

The woman went back to the restaurant and reported the alleged crime to the manager.

According to court documents, the manager then called the beauty supply store and spoke to employees who described the person who had used the victim’s debit card.

“The description of the female using the card matched the description of KFC/Taco Bell’s drive thru cashier, Kamesha Quinn,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

After speaking with Quinn, officers went to the beauty supply store and reviewed store surveillance video of the purchase.

“The suspect using the card was Kamesha Quinn,” the affidavit said.

In a recorded interview with Detective Mike Branscum Friday morning, Quinn reportedly admitted taking the victim’s card and using it at the store, as well as at a Dollar General store, a nail salon, and a gas station. Branscum said the card was used for a total of $390.40.

Friday afternoon Quinn appeared in person before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge her with felony theft of property-credit/debit cards. He also charged her with fraudulent use of a credit card/card or account number is stolen, a misdemeanor.

Boling set Quinn’s bond at $1,500 cash/surety. Her next court date is Oct. 31.

