Exile concert at the Convo canceled

Exile will not be playing at the A-State Convocation Center this month. The Sept. 29 concert featuring the band, along with Lorrie Morgan, Darryl Worley, and Kree Harrison has been canceled.

Customers who purchased tickets with a credit or debit card will receive a refund automatically credited back to their card, according to a Friday news release.

If customers used cash, they should bring the tickets to the Central Box Office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive a refund. Brad Pietz, director of marketing for the Convo Center, said cash customers will have until Tuesday, Dec. 19, to receive their refund.

He did not say why the concert was canceled.

