Man donates $25,000 barn and land to 4-H Club

The Rector 4-H Club will finally have a place near city limits to keep their show animals.

The club has been working to find a more convenient location for their animals for several months.

The group originally planned to purchase land and a barn, but they could not raise the money for the property.

Recently they also tried to have a city ordinance amended, but the city denied their request.

Now, Robbie Bearden the owner of the property the group originally wanted to purchase has donated the land and barn to the group.

The land is closer to town making it easier for parents and kids to visit and care for show animals.

"We won't have to drive a long ways out to the country on dangerous roads," said 4H member Hadden Parrish.

The kids said they are thrilled to have the new property.

"We feel deep gratitude for them," said Sam Shipley. "We thank them because they didn't have to do this and especially for helping us do it free."

However, the group is still in need of funding to help renovate the property.

"We have to clean it up and we have to help build pens," said Shipley.

The group must also have wiring for electricity and restrooms installed on the property.

"We need about $3,000 more to finish what we need here," said Parrish.

The group is accepting both monetary donations and donations of building supplies.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so through the Rector 4-H Show Team account at Centennial Bank or on their GoFundMe page.

